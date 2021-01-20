Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Cris Tales

Collector's Edition announced for Cris Tales, but only available in the U.S.

It comes with a variety of goodies including a collector's box, a 60-page art book, and a Matias plush.

Publisher Modus Games just revealed a limited-run Collector's Edition for the upcoming gorgeous RPG Cris Tales. Well, we all love some pretty collectible items, but there's a small catch here: this Collector's Edition in fact is only available in the U.S., and it can only be found exclusively on the new Maximum Games Store.

If you happen to be living in America and you're also a huge fan of "classic JRPG" - as described in Cris Tales' official website, this is a love letter to the above-mentioned genre - you might be interested in this physical bundle.

It includes:


  • Collector's Box

  • Matias Plush

  • Lithographic art prints

  • Stickers

  • Enamel Pins

  • 60-page art book

  • Bonus digital content

It does look pretty, would you want to get a set if possible?

Cris Tales

