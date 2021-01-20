Collector's Edition announced for Cris Tales, but only available in the U.S.

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher Modus Games just revealed a limited-run Collector's Edition for the upcoming gorgeous RPG Cris Tales. Well, we all love some pretty collectible items, but there's a small catch here: this Collector's Edition in fact is only available in the U.S., and it can only be found exclusively on the new Maximum Games Store.

If you happen to be living in America and you're also a huge fan of "classic JRPG" - as described in Cris Tales' official website, this is a love letter to the above-mentioned genre - you might be interested in this physical bundle.

It includes:



Collector's Box



Matias Plush



Lithographic art prints



Stickers



Enamel Pins



60-page art book



Bonus digital content



It does look pretty, would you want to get a set if possible?