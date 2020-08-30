Collection of Saga: Final Fantasy Legend lands on Switch soon

You're watching Advertisements

Originally released on Game Boy, the first three chapters in the Final Fantasy Legend saga (Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II and Final Fantasy Legend III) are coming to Nintendo Switch in a collection called Collection of Saga: Final Fantasy Legend.

As they battle their way through ranks of enemies in fantasy worlds, players will be able to customise their character and explore cities, dungeons and more. Also, it includes a fast mode and several features that enhance the experience without affecting the charm of the original games.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series, a special song has been added. Plus, those who want to play a truly retro experience can unplug the Joy-Cons and hold the Nintendo Switch console vertically to recreate the original Game Boy experience.

Collection of Saga: Final Fantasy Legend will be available as a digital game on Nintendo Switch on December 15th.