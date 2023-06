HQ

Publishers Neowiz and developers Round 8 Studio have announced that their upcoming game Lies of P will have a collaboration with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from Team Ninja.

Unfortunately we were not told what this means and we will have to wait until September to find out more information. Lies of P will be released on September 19 for PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation and Xbox. A demo is out now if you want to try it out - something we think you should do.