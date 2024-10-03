Colin Farrell's Apple TV+ show Sugar will be back for a second season

HQ

You really have to commend Apple for its efforts in the streaming sector. The technology giant has supported its offering while maintaining a high-quality standard to ensure that (its series at least) are often some of the best you can find on streaming platforms. All on top of many being original and new projects too.

One recent addition to the platform is the drama series Sugar. It starred Colin Farrell in the lead role of a detective investigating a missing person involved with the Hollywood elite in California, and following its full release a few months ago, the streamer has decided that it performed well enough to warrant a return.

In a succinct post on X, Apple announces "Sugar has been renewed for Season 2."

There is no word on when the show will be back on the streamer, but Apple doesn't tend to rush its productions, so we wouldn't be surprised if it's gearing for a 2026 arrival.