Colin Farrell wins big at the Golden Globes for The Penguin

Colin Farrell has snagged his third Golden Globe, this time for his gripping portrayal of Oswald "Oz" Cobb in The Penguin, the hit series from Max. While his performance captivated critics and audiences alike, Farrell humorously credited his win to the transformative prosthetics that brought the Gotham villain to life in his acceptance speech.

The series, a gritty spin-off of The Batman, has been a bridge between the blockbuster film and its much-anticipated sequel. It chronicles Oz Cobb's cunning rise to power as he navigates Gotham's criminal underworld following the death of Carmine Falcone. Farrell's immersive performance, combined with the show's sharp storytelling, has made The Penguin one of the standout series of the year.

Behind the scenes, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team responsible for his transformation, including makeup designer Mike Marino, whose work made Farrell nearly unrecognizable. He also acknowledged co-star Cristin Milioti, who shines as Sofia Falcone, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc for crafting such a compelling narrative.

As rumors swirl about a potential second season and with The Batman sequel delayed, fans are left wondering: could we see Colin Farrell don the prosthetics again before the Caped Crusader returns?