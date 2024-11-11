Colin Farrell will return as The Penguin for The Batman Part II and III

HQ

The final episode of The Penguin aired last night, bringing Oswald Cobb's quest to take over the gangs of Gotham to a raucous end. If you've not seen the finale, we won't spoil it here, but we do have some news on when you might see The Penguin again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Colin Farrell spoke about the return of his character. "I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn't know if I'd be in the second film," he said, revealing he's not yet read a script for The Batman Part II. But, he does know he'll be in it for some scenes. "I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations. I'm really an open book, and that's the way I get excited by shit or not."

Speaking about perhaps returning for a second season of The Penguin, Farrell is less certain, but is up for it on a couple of conditions. "If there's a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it."

Do you want to see Colin Farrell back as The Penguin?