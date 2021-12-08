Colin Farrell to continue playing The Batman's Penguin in a spinoff TV series

HQ

This March marks yet another version of the Caped Crusader making his debut on the big screen, with Robert Pattinson donning the iconic cowl in the gritty The Batman, a movie which is set to show a darker side of Gotham and the Dark Knight.

With release set for March 4, 2022, we've already seen various trailers giving an insight into this dark world, which also show off short teasers and looks at the villains that will once again be doing everything in their power to make Batman's life difficult. One of those very chaps is The Penguin, who will be portrayed by Colin Farrell in the movie.

Since release is still four months away, we don't exactly know The Penguin's role in The Batman, but it has been reported by Variety that this won't be the last time we see this iteration of the character, as Farrell has signed a deal to star in and produce a spinoff TV series revolving around the iconic villain.

It's been mentioned that the show will be landing on HBO Max (we're not sure where UK viewers will have to go to watch) whenever it does release, and that The Batman's director, Matt Reeves, is also on the cards to executive produce the series.

If you haven't already, be sure to watch the trailer for The Batman below.