Colin Farrell tested his Penguin prosthetic makeup at a Starbucks

Next Friday, The Batman opens in cinemas around the world, giving fans a chance to check out Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader. On the lead up to that release, we're hearing more and more about the production of the movie, including as of late, how the team tested whether Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin prosthetic makeup was up to par.

Revealed in an interview with Collider, Farrell told this story.

"The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it's such an imposing look. Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting."

While The Batman is slated to be framed around the Dark Knight solving a series of murders by The Riddler, The Penguin and a few other members of Gotham's top crime lords do make an appearance. If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to watch the trailer for the movie below.