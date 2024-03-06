Colin Farrell stars as a private eye in Apple TV+'s Sugar

Apple TV+ has really scaled up its efforts this year, with seemingly a new series or a new season of an existing series beginning to debut on a near weekly basis. In April, this is continuing further when the drama Sugar makes its arrival on the streamer.

This show sees Colin Farrell in the lead role and playing a private investigator called John Sugar based in Los Angeles and tasked with uncovering and determining the truth behind the murder of a legendary Hollywood producer's granddaughter. On the way, he uncovers truths about the Hollywood legend's family history that were best left unearthed.

Sugar will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on April 5, 2024, and you can see the trailer for the show and its official description below.

Synopsis: "Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."