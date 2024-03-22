Colin Farrell shines in The Penguin trailer

HQ

It's been close to a year since we got the first teaser trailer for The Penguin, Matt Reeves' TV series set in The Batman's universe, so I'm not the only one eagerly awaiting news about it. That's why this weekend is off to an amazing start.

Because Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer for The Penguin that actually shows scenes, and it makes it seem like Colin Farrell might be even better in this than The Batman. A bold claim, but his delivery of this story is just mesmerising. Then it's nice to see the trailer end by confirming The Penguin will debut on Max sometime this fall.