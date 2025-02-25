Colin Farrell open to a second season of The Penguin on one condition

HQ

After attracting a lot of attention in the role of Oswald "Oz" Cobb, many of us are hoping to actually see more of Farrell's outstanding performance, preferably in the form of a second season of The Penguin. Something that has been talked about a lot since the miniseries ended. And, according to the actor himself, he'd certainly consider returning to the role, provided the story is engaging and compelling.

During a virtual press room on the occasion of the Screen Actors Guild Award, Mr Farrell said:

"I go off of and agree with what Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark and Lauren LeFranc have said, which is, if they came up with an idea for a second season that was really strong, and we all felt compelled to continue to explore the character of Oz in that way, then for sure"

At this time, HBO has not officially renewed the series for a second season, but discussions are ongoing and it is also confirmed that Farrell will return as Penguin in The Batman Part II, which is scheduled for release in 2027.

Are you hoping for more Penguin?