The Penguin

Colin Farrell on The Penguin: "I never want to put that fucking suit and that fucking head on again"

Despite being grateful for the role, Farrell is in no rush to do it again.

Perhaps it was some sort of cruel joke, picking Colin Farrell's Penguin as the character to base a spin-off show around. The actor is the only character in The Batman universe who wears such heavy make-up and prosthetics, which gave Farrell quite the mixed bag of feelings when he returned for the series.

"Don't get me wrong - I loved it - but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was bitching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I fucking wanted it to be finished," Farrell told Total Film (via GamesRadar). "I tried to remind them that I had 'grumpy gratitude.' I was still grateful, and still honoured."

"But by the end of it," he continues. "When I finished I was like, 'I never want to put that fucking suit and that fucking head on again.'"

Depending on the script for The Batman: Part 2, we could see Oz back in action again. Perhaps on this occasion, Matt Reeves could write in a serious weight-loss programme for The Penguin, so Farrell would only have to wear the make-up and nose.

