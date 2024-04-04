Colin Farrell on The Penguin: "I couldn't believe that it got as dark as it gets"

HQ

We still don't have any release date for the upcoming The Penguin, other than a premiere on HBO Max sometime this autumn. Last month, we got to see the first trailer though, which presented a very promising show that seemed to capture the tone from The Batman. But we should probably be prepared that it will go beyond that and be even darker.

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Colin Farrell (who plays Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin) shared his opinions on the upcoming series and says it's both "really, really bold" and that he "couldn't believe that it got as dark as it gets", while also adding that we should expect a "Hard R" rating instead of The Batman's PG-13:

"Tons of violence, abject darkness and a man and a great struggle to try and claw his way to the top. You know, there's a power grab in Gotham now. It's dark, man. Lauren LeFranc with her room of writers wrote eight extraordinary episodes. I mean, just really, really bold stuff. I couldn't believe that it got as dark as it gets... It would be a Hard R."

Let's just say our expectations haven't exactly decreased, can autumn come early now please?