Colin Farrell: "I've read the The Batman - Part II script and it's extraordinary"

Unfortunately, The Batman - Part II has suffered significant delays, and the idea was originally that it would premiere this fall. That will obviously not be the case, and it has instead been postponed until late 2026, and now October 2027 is the current target. Fortunately, this is something that seems achievable.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last month that filming will begin in the spring of 2026, and apparently a script is ready - and it's supposed to be really good. The source of this claim is Collin "The Penguin" Farrell, who in an interview with Deadline explains that he has read the script, which he seems to be extremely pleased with, even though his own involvement is not that significant:

"I haven't got much to do on it, just a little bit. I read the script and it's extraordinary."

He doesn't rule out making a comeback as Oz Cobb in a second season of the acclaimed and self-titled series The Penguin, but unless there's a really good idea, it seems he'd rather move on to other things:

"I have no idea if it's happening. I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they'd like to do a second season, but I don't know if it's a good idea. I don't know the way you go back to the trough ... And part of me wants to go, 'Just let it go people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is.'

But, look, if they came up with a fantastic idea or something like that, of course I'd be open to it."

The Batman - Part II is scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027, and if filming starts in about six months, it seems very likely that we will actually be able to enjoy the sequel in two years.