Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton unite for Ballad of a Small Player

In a few weeks time, fans can flock to Netflix to check out the next film from director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave). This project is known as Ballad of a Small Player, and it's a film that follows a crook who while laying low in Macau, finds himself wracking up serious gambling debt from his growing addiction fueled by the many casinos in the city, and then sees how this man adapts to the pressure being put on him by a private detective investigating his past.

The crook, Lord Doyle, is played by Colin Farrell and the investigator, Cynthia Blithe, by Tilda Swinton, and these two titans of cinema are combining with Fala Chen, Deanne Ip, and Alex Jennings, all for this film that will premiere in three weeks.

As per the official plot line, we're told: "Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau - spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) - a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in."

Ballad of a Small Player premieres on Netflix on October 29 and you can see the trailer for the film below.