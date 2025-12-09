Coffee Talk Tokyo shown off in further depth during the Wholesome Snack Showcase

HQ

One of the more promising indies that is set to make its arrival in early 2026 is publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Toge Productions' Coffee Talk Tokyo. This is a coffee-brewing and talking simulator that is set in a delightful and cosy cafe in the titular Japanese metropolis, and it'll arrive as soon as March.

Coming to most platforms (be that PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and Steam Deck), the game will officially launch on March 5, 2025, and as part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, we have just been presented with another look at the game that revolves around the nine-year-old Erika as she visits the cafe with her mother Emi, and proceeds to share some good news while the adults order delicious beverages.

Clearly an indie you won't want to miss, you can see further glimpses of Coffee Talk Tokyo below.