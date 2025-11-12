Coffee Talk Tokyo brews up fantasy and feelings this march

HQ

If you've always dreamed of becoming a fantasy barista, Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide has something fun in store for you. They are currently working on Coffee Talk Tokyo and have seemingly almost reached the finish line, as they have now announced its release date.

It turns out that we'll be serving coffee and drinks on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox starting March 5. The game is, of course, a sequel to Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, and the basic and rather cosy premise is described as follows in the press release:

"Set in a late-night cafe in Tokyo, Coffee Talk Tokyo invites players to step into the role of the barista, brewing drinks that warm the hearts of humans and fantastical beings alike. Each cup influences the tone of every conversation, revealing the stories, dreams, and struggles of a completely new cast of characters."

Does this sound like relaxing indie comfort food to your taste? Check out the brand new trailer below.