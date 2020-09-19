Coffee table book dedicated to the Game Boy announced

You're watching Advertisements

We've seen several really luxurious books about retro systems over the last few years, and some of the best ones have been made by Bitmap Books. The company has now announced yet another one on Twitter, and the title basically says it all; Game Boy: The Box Art Collection.

It's simply put a classic coffee table book with good print on quality paper with a selection of the best Game Boy box arts from both Japan and the west. We are promised 372 pages of retro love with screenshots from each title in what surely will be a stunning trip down the memory lane.

You can read more about the book and different editions over here. Is this something you are likely to order?