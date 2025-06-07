Coffee Stain Unveils Into the Unwell

Coffee Stain Publishing, known for smash hits like Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, and Satisfactory, has unveiled a brand-new game — this time with Swedish studio She Was Such a Good Horse (quite possibly the best developer name ever) in the driver's seat: Into the Unwell.

The game, which sports a unique comic book aesthetic, is described as a co-op action roguelike, and frankly, there can never be too many of those. It's launching into Steam Early Access soon, and you can already sign up for playtesting on Into the Unwell's Steam page.

Like Mouse: P.I. For Hire and Cuphead, Into the Unwell draws visual inspiration from the rubber hose animation of the 1930s. It looks as slick as it does entertaining. In a press release, Coffee Stain Publishing describes the game like this:

"Into the Unwell puts a whack'n'slash twist on the action roguelite, where players take on the role of assorted offbeat outcasts. Playing alone or with up to a trio of friends, they'll need to use these characters' vices to their advantage as they battle through a series of surreal roguelite levels.

Blending chaotic combat and platforming pandemonium with a twisted take on the 1930s rubber hose art style, players will find themselves in a cartoonish fever dream where they'll encounter eccentric anthropomorphic enemies and attempt boss fights as bizarre as they are belligerent. As players progress through mayhem, they can unlock new playable characters, upgrade an arsenal of unorthodox weapons in the Anvil, and collect Talent Stars to unleash peculiar powers.

Launching on Steam Early Access soon, Into the Unwell promises a delightfully despondent journey through the minds of misfits, where battling inner demons, wielding wacky weapons and embracing upheaval is all a part of the ride.*"

As mentioned — Early Access is coming soon, and you can sign up for testing already. There's no word on a final release yet, but until then, feast your eyes on the trailer below.