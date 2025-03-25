Coffee Stain to host a Goat Direct on April Fool's Day

HQ

Considering the folk over at Coffee Stain North can be jokers when it comes to the Goat Simulator franchise (the sequel was called Goat Simulator 3, despite Goat Sim 2 not existing...), you might think that them planning to do a news blowout on April Fool's Day is just some daft gimmick too. But that isn't the case at all.

Next week, on April 1 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, the first-ever Goat Direct will happen on the developer's YouTube channel, where Coffee Stain will share a bunch of announcements and news about the future of the daft franchise.

As noted in a press release, as per what we can expect from this Goat Direct, we're told that world premieres related to Goat Simulator 3 are planned, as are "a number of announcements from Coffee Stain North's partners," all on top of an update about the Goat Simulator: The Card Game project. There is also mention of "top secret news."

Speaking about the Goat Direct, creative director at Coffee Stain North, Santiago Ferrero, added, "Come one, come all to the grand finale of Goat Simulator's anniversary year! 2024 will always be the 'Year of the Goat' in our hearts, but we can't wait to celebrate even more exciting revelations coming in 2025. We do realise that announcing lots of new things on April Fools day isn't always the best of ideas, but we think we've truly outdone ourselves this year, so please believe us and tune in to 'Goat Direct'!"

Will you be checking out the Goat Direct next week?