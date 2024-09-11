Coffee Stain on Satisfactory's future: "We will not abandon Satisfactory after 1.0"

HQ

Now that Satisfactory has left behind Early Access and debuted into a 1.0 state, you might be wondering if developer Coffee Stain considers the game done and complete. We asked the Swedish team their stance on this very matter during our time at Gamescom and they confirmed that won't be the case at all.

During the interview, art lead Torsten Gunst affirmed: "Well, first of all we will not abandon Satisfactory after 1.0. It's not a done, buy, have fun. We are not sure how we're going to do it but we are absolutely sure that we still want to put love into Satisfactory. So, we will keep developing stuff for the players. In what way we haven't tackled that yet. We will have to look into it. The question is how and what exactly but it will happen. It will get some more love."

So, on top of a console edition being in the works, Satisfactory players can be assured that more support for the game will be coming down the line.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Coffee Stain below, where we also chat about how the art direction came about, some of the craziest community creations, and why the game is perfect for all ages to dive into.