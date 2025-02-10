Coffee Stain and Mojang veterans are teaming up for a new publishing label

HQ

A bunch of individuals who formerly helped bring the world Minecraft, Valheim, and Deep Rock Galactic, during their time at Coffee Stain and Mojang, have decided to come together and create a new publishing label that will be looking to highlight indie projects created by smaller teams based in the Nordics.

This label will be known as Three Friends and it is being co-founded by Albert Säfström, Daniel Kaplan, Sebastian Badylak, and Johan Hermeren. The mission of the label will be to aid developers in delivering their vision and ensuring the project reaches a wider audience and that it becomes commercially viable.

The label will be looking to operate by three mantras; "Get in Early, Build it Right", "Pick the Right Battles", and "Guidance, Not Control", and all three of these are sculpted under the pretence indies don't have the budget of AAA but do have the tighter creative control that some projects that span hundreds of developers lack.

Speaking about founding Three Friends, Säfström stated: "There's no secret trick to making a great game—it's not about one big idea, but about addressing thousands of small questions along the way. The right choices at the right time add up, shaping the final experience. We work closely with developers to create an environment where ideas can mature without drifting off course, helping teams focus their efforts and make the most of their time and resources."

Three Friends has already signed on a few different indie projects, but it won't be revealing them until spring 2025.