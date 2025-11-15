Coffee, bananas and beef: Trump cuts tariffs to reduce the cost of goods in the United States

HQ

Trump has removed tariffs on more than 200 imported food products, including coffee, bananas and beef, in response to growing pressure over high grocery prices. The rollback took effect retroactively at midnight on Thursday, marking a clear shift after months of defending the tariffs as harmless to inflation.

Tariff rollback targets rising food costs

The administration says the exemptions follow new trade framework deals with Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala and El Salvador. Many of the affected items, from ground beef and oranges to cocoa and tomatoes, have seen some of the steepest price increases over the past year, adding to consumer frustration.

Industry groups welcomed the measure, arguing it should ease costs for households and food producers, although sectors excluded from the list voiced disappointment. Trump said he does not expect additional changes, noting that "coffee prices will be on the low side very soon."