Codemasters to show off more of F1 2021 later today

In a few hours, British racing games developer Codemasters will be hosting a livestream that will be taking a look at a bunch of features from its upcoming title, F1 2021. Set to begin at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, the stream is set to give us "a closer look at F1 2021's features."

We don't know exactly what will be shown right now, or how long the stream will be for, but considering the event is titled "Don't miss the Braking Point...", we'd be a little miffed if the game's new singleplayer mode Braking Point wasn't mentioned quite prominently.

You can catch the stream over here when it starts in a few hours. As for when F1 2021 itself will release: in one month's time is the plan, July 16 to be exact.