Codemasters shows off all the new features available in F1 22

Now that we're a month away (less than a month for Champions Edition owners) from the launch of F1 22, Codemasters has revealed yet another new trailer for the game, and this one highlights all the new features that drivers will have to navigate in-game.

For those who haven't seen it, the trailer gives a look at the new F1 Sprint races, as well as the enhanced formation lap, pit stopping, and safety car experience. Otherwise, we're given a better look at the updated tracks (which are Spain, Australia, and Abu Dhabi) and even shown a look at the F1 Life systems that aims to better immerse players by giving them a hub to display trophies and even supercars.

Eagle eyed fans might also notice that at around the 1:34 mark that we get a look at the track list, which does show both Portimao, Portugal, and what is likely Shanghai, China, which are seemingly not post-launch additions as they were in F1 2021.

Take a look at the trailer in full below, to catch a glimpse of all of this for yourself.