Codemasters reveals EA Sports WRC

HQ

Following the recent rumours that EA and developer Codemasters would be announcing EA Sports WRC relatively soon, the publisher and British developer has now lifted the curtain on exactly this game.

Set to make its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles (not PS4 or Xbox One) on November 3rd, 2023, with up to three days of early access starting from Halloween, October 31st, 2023 for those who pre-order the game (on top of five VIP Rally Passes to be used to access post-launch content), this title will be the next major iteration of rally video games.

As for what exactly will be on offer in the title, Codemasters promises longer and more detailed stages, 18 official FIA WRC locations, 600 km of terrain to travel across, 10 current WRC, WRC2 and Junior WRC cars, on top of 68 iconic rally cars. Codemasters will be able to offer this as the game has been built on Unreal Engine, something the developer hopes will mean that it can significancy improve its realism efforts.

The game is also said to boast 32-player cross-platform multiplayer, as well as personalised events known as Moments, which will be updated daily and will look to give players the chance to relive pivotal WRC scenarios.

With the game set to launch in a couple of months, expect to hear more about EA Sports WRC in the coming weeks. Check out the reveal trailer and some images below.