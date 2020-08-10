Codemasters releases fundraising Schumacher DLC for F1 2020

You're watching Advertisements

We're always happy to spread the word when a developer releases content for a game and the proceeds go to a good cause, and that's the case here with Codemasters announcing a content drop where the proceeds will go to the Keep Fighting Foundation, an non-profit org inspired by Michael Schumacher, one of the all-time greats and a man who suffered a serious brain injury several years ago.

The Keep Fighting Foundation DLC for F1 2020 launches tomorrow and includes "a car livery, podium emote, helmet, gloves, suit and badge," and the proceeds will go directly to the eponymous charitable organisation.

"It was an honour for the studio to focus on Michael's record-breaking F1 career for the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition," said franchise director Lee Mather. "We are equally proud to support the Keep Fighting Foundation. Many of our players regard Michael as the greatest of all time, and we know the exclusive items will prove incredibly popular."

This year's game was the best F1 entry to date, and you can read our review for more on the features added to the latest iteration of the long-running series.