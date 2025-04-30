Codemasters loses WRC license as EA halts the series

HQ

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that EA is initiating another round of layoffs, cutting 400 developers—100 of which are from Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall, Apex) and around 300 from other EA-owned studios. Among those affected are staff from Codemasters, which is now shutting down all development on EA Sports WRC and returning the license to the World Rally Championship organization.

According to anonymous sources within the studio, Gamereactor has learned that Dirt Rally 2.0 sold over six million copies, while EA Sports WRC didn't even reach 600,000 units sold—clearly the main reason EA is now pulling the plug. Below you'll find Codemasters' official statement on the shutdown, released earlier today.

Dear Rally Community:

Every great journey eventually finds its finish line, and today, we announce that we've reached the end of the road working on WRC. After releasing EA SPORTS WRC in 2023, the 2024 season, including the recently released Hard Chargers Content pack, will be our last expansion. For now, we are pausing development plans on future rally titles. Rest assured, EA SPORTS WRC will continue to be available for existing and new players. We hope it remains a source of joy, excitement, and the thrill of rally racing. We've poured our hearts into making it for fans, and we know you'll keep the passion alive.

Our WRC partnership was a culmination of sorts for our Codemasters journey with off-road racing, spanning decades through titles like Colin McRae Rally, and DiRT. We've provided a home for every rally enthusiast, striving tirelessly to push the boundaries and deliver the exhilarating thrill of driving on the ragged edge. We've brought together incredibly talented racing developers, worked with some of the sport's icons, and had the opportunity to share our love of rallying. Thank you to all the fans who have and continue to be part of our rally journey.

WRC (the organization) simultaneously announced that they have ended their partnership with EA and Codemasters, and have now sold the license to other developers who will take the game series in "new and interesting directions."

So this is it. The end of the road.