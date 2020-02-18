Codemasters is working on a brand new multiplayer IP

Codemasters is mainly known for making games with cars, and that includes everything from Micro Machines to F1 sims and arcadey racers like Grid. And now it seems like the studio is adding yet another racing IP to its fleet, even though details are really scarce at this stage.

Thanks to a job ad, however, we do have a few clues. They are now tweeting that the company is in fact "hiring a Senior Programming Designer for a brand new, unannounced IP". In the listing it says:

Codemasters are thrilled to announce we are embarking on a whole new IP which will deliver exceptional multiplayer experiences to new game audiences the world over. We are currently prototyping the creation of a brand-new title which is fully aligned with our core driving game expertise and represents an entirely new dimension within our illustrious portfolio.

It does sound like a racing game with a multiplayer focus. If the developer is aiming to do something along the lines of Forza Horizon, or even something more sim-focused is unknown, and it will likely be quite some time before we hear anything officially about whatever it is they are working on.