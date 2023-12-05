Codemasters is the latest developer to be hit by layoffs

HQ

It was actually almost a month to the day since Codemasters released EA Sports WRC and six months since F1 23 premiered, and the studio was bought by EA just two years ago. But this unfortunately does not provide any protection against the wave of layoffs that have hit the gaming industry in the last year and now it is reported that the studio is forced to lay off staff.

EA confirms the matter in a letter to IGN and writes:

"Our business is constantly changing as we strive to deliver amazing games and services that keep our players engaged, connected, and inspired. At times, this requires the company to make small-scale organizational changes that align our teams and resources to meet evolving business needs and priorities. We continue to work closely with those affected by these changes, providing appropriate support throughout this process."

We don't know exactly how many people are affected yet, and whether any projects will be cancelled as a result. We expect to hear more about this in the coming days as redundant employees share details. As usual, we are keeping our fingers crossed that things will go well for everyone affected.