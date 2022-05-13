Codemasters is now part of the Need For Speed future

Not long ago, we saw the first Need for Speed mobile gameplay being leaked. That's not the only thing the racing franchise has in the works, as Electronic Arts is preparing a new Need for Speed for consoles and PC for this very 2022. A title where more talent than expected will participate, now including Codemasters'.

The studio has announced that its division Codemasters Cheshire becomes part of Criterion Games to form a new Criterion: "We can confirm Criterion Games and the development team at Codemasters Cheshire are officially coming together to create the future of Need for Speed [...]".

The merger comes from the recent "close partnership" between the two studios. With it, in addition to keep making progress in NFS, they hope to "deliver the best racing experiences we can for our players".

Codemasters Cheshire, in turn, comes from Evolution Studios. Among their track record we can find titles such as Dirt 5, Driveclub or even MotorStorm, together with WRC: Rally Evolved and many other racing games. Will they succeed in making a truly revolutionary Need for Speed?