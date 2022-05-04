Codemasters has revealed the F1 22 cover stars

HQ

Now that we're around two months away from the launch of the next instalment into Codemasters' Formula One racing series, the British developer has announced who will be honoured with gracing the cover of the video game, F1 22.

For this year, it will be the young and rising talent on the block that are being featured, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, McLaren's Lando Norris, and Mercedes' George Russell all being featured on the cover of the standard edition's box art. The term "standard edition" is important however, as the Champions Edition version of the game will feature its own set of cover stars, and as you might have guessed, it'll be framed around active F1 world champions.

The larger and more pricier edition of the game will see Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Alpine's Fernando Alonso, and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel all appearing on the cover art.

Otherwise, EA and Codemasters also revealed that F1 22 will see the start of a deeper partnership with Leclerc, as the driver has signed on as the first-ever F1 ambassador for the game.

"F1 22 is celebrating the best young talent in F1, and we are excited to build a deeper relationship with Charles Leclerc. Established as part of the new era of Formula 1, we will work with Charles throughout the season to bring our players closer to the action," said Lee Mather, F1 senior creative director at Codemasters. "We're also proud to celebrate our former World Champions with the F1 22 Champions Edition. They continue to inspire the next generation of drivers, and it's an honour to have them together on the cover of our digital-only version."

F1 22 is set to launch on July 1, and you can check out both box arts below, as well as the gameplay trailer for the Miami International Autodrome to coincide with the Grand Prix taking place this weekend.