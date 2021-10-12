Codemasters develops its "most ambitious and biggest game in over a decade"

HQ

Codemasters were bought by EA earlier this year and has launched F1 2021 since then and they are also working on Grid Legends. But this isn't the only project they are currently developing, as they also seem to have an absolutely massive title brewing.

As so often lately, it is once again a job-listing, this time for a Development Manager, that gives us some clues of what to expect. It turns out Codemasters Cheshire (Dirt 5) are currently developing the "most ambitious and biggest game that Codemasters has made in over a decade".

Judging by that description, it does not sound like Dirt 6, and we would guess something brand new. Perhaps something in the vein of Forza Horizon with an open world and massive online support - although that's pure speculation on our behalf.

Thanks Exputer