Codemasters announces F1 2020

Codemasters just lifted the lid on F1 2020, the next entry in the long-running racing series that is planned to launch on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on July 10, 2020.

This year players can expect a new mode called My Team that gives players a driver-manager experience and exists on top of the career mode (which is apparently more customisable this year). 2020's iteration also includes Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort, plus there are new accessibility options coming and there's the return of two-player split-screen.

"As huge fans of F1, we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to the real-world sport," said game director Lee Mather. "We've also added new modes to enable more casual players to get up to speed more easily, and we've brought back split-screen for social play with friends. The additions reduce both the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love."

This year's edition is also a celebration of former world champ Michael Schumacher, with a Deluxe Edition that offers three days of early access and some exclusive content. Check out the new announcement trailer below.