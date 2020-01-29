Cookies

Code Vein's Hellfire Knight DLC just landed

The Hellfire Knight DLC for Code Vein has landed and we're here to tell you how to enter the new area.

Today, Bandai Namco released the first of three planned DLC episodes for their anime Souls-like Code Vein. The Hellfire Knight Add-On is about 1.1 GB in size, granting your revenant access to a new blood code and more equipment for customization. You get the content as part of the season pass for €24.99/ £19.99 or separately, for €9.99/£9.99.

To be able to access the fun, you have to search for a hidden area between "Crypt Spire" and "Provisional Government Outskirts" (after the boss fight with Juzo Mido). Since this region is very linear, it should not be too difficult to find the Depths map "Fiery Oblivion" that you need to enter the new DLC level. After picking up that item, you have to travel back to Davis in the operations base to have him teleport you into the Add-On. In there you find a lot of sand as well as the new stuff and more challenges. The latest trailer is showing some of the content mentioned earlier, highlighting a fiery boss encounter.

