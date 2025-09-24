Code Vein II will be looking to kick off 2026

HQ

We don't often see many games launching in January, leaving the month to be somewhat barren. But Bandai Namco clearly sees opportunity where others do not. We say this because the developer has announced the launch date for Code Vein II as part of tonight's State of Play showcase.

Set to debut as soon as January 30, 2026, Code Vein II will now likely become one of the first big launches of the New Year, setting a precedent for others to follow in the months afterwards.

And marking this announcement, we have also been presented with a ton of fresh gameplay for the title, which you can see below, as well as reading our latest preview to see if Code Vein II should be on your wishlist.