Code Vein II Preview: The anime Soulslike series gets a complete reimagining

There was definitely a theme at this year's Summer Game Fest. During the lengthy show, plenty of different developers appeared to prove that the Soulslike sub-genre was still very much a focal point for creators and studios around the world. Whether that still lights a spark in you or not, many of these games do tend to look similar and play in a familiar way too. Bandai Namco's Code Vein series at least attempts to circumvent expectations a tad by offering up an anime-inspired presentation, and clearly in the upcoming Code Vein II, we can expect something similar.

I would know this as recently I had the chance to check out a bunch of gameplay of Code Vein II, in a hands-off presentation where many of the new elements and features were explained and shown off.

Before I get into the intricacies of this gameplay presentation, let me just discuss the Soulslike topic once more. I do believe that there is innovation needed in this sub-genre, a way to push beyond the typical bonfires and dark fantasy aesthetic that we see so commonly. That being said, Code Vein II doesn't quite fall into the same trap as many other Soulslikes, and yes this in part down to the anime/manga-appearance, but also because of how this adventure seems to be less rigid than some of the competitors in the space.

Anyway, the story. Code Vein II is not just a sequel but a complete reimagining of the series. What I mean by this is that you can look ahead to a narrative that while connected to the original, also offers a completely fresh story, a new world, updated gameplay systems, and more. The plot for one is looking to take fans not just on a trek in the present day but also deep into the past, around 100 hours before the "modern" day. Why? This story is all about saving the future by altering the past.

The long and short of it is that the world is ending. The Lunar Rapacis is bringing the world to its knees in the modern day, and it's done so by targeting and turning the vampiric and powerful Revenant beings into mindless Horrors, stopping them from being able to essentially hold up existence. You take on the role of a customisable Revenant that is able to travel back in time, alongside companion Lou, in a bid to stop the Resurgence from reaching its conclusive point in the Lunar Rapacis, and this is where the dual timeline element comes into play.

With this idea in place, you travel around a new area, a wrecked city (in both timelines, but significantly more wrecked in the present day), where you meet new allies and battle countless threats and monsters in a bid to save the world from its bleak fate. There is no doubt a core thread to follow that guides your adventuring, but this wasn't noted or mentioned in the gameplay footage. What was highlighted are the many different gameplay mechanics and what you can expect from a combat and exploration standpoint.

In battle, the traditional Soulslike Code Vein format of striking, blocking, evading, and ripping off hard-hitting abilities is all back as you would expect. This is the same as the various combo systems that enable you to strike an enemy, make it bleed, and then use a drain attack to sap its life force and fill up your ichor bar to progress towards being able to unleash devastating abilities. And, as Code Vein II also prioritises player agency and enables you to create the character you want and play them as you see fit, the Blood Codes system is back, although we are told that this is now being accentuated with boosts.

So yes, it's familiar to Code Vein, but it's also a tad different because in the seven years that will have passed between the two games by the time Code Vein II arrives, you'll notice a significant improvement in visuals and graphics that still pay homage to the lovely anime styling. There are tons of new weapon types to find and master, seven options in total and not including the many special options that can be crafted after boss fights or certain missions. To further help explore the world - travelling between the core story beats and the mini dungeons littered around - there's now a motorcycle vehicle you can lean on. Plus, expect fancier and more explosive finishers, a heroic soundtrack, more customisable outfits, way more colour palette options, and over 20 voice over options, oh and also a hugely redesigned buddy system.

One of Code Vein's best features is being improved and doubled-down on, now offering a more complex and creative option that enables you to better level up partners, equip them with additional moves and abilities that have sweeping effects in action, and ultimately make co-op even more engaging. And this isn't just in reference to how Lou operates, as we're told that you will meet various other Revenant allies along the journey that each do unique and special things.

Code Vein II won't just be a sequel that offers bigger and more action-packed combat and boss encounters (which it absolutely will), it's a new chapter that looks at the Soulslike sector as a whole and further aims to carve out its own niche within it. Sure, this is an action-RPG, which means it will not be for everyone, but if you enjoyed the original, and are perhaps a little fatigued by the army of dark, bonfire-filled alternatives, Code Vein II is shaping up to be one to watch.