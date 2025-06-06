Code Vein II announced with plans to launch in 2026

We're less than a quarter of the way through Summer Game Fest this year, but already there is a bit of a theme. Following Mortal Shell II kicking off the broadcast, Bandai Namco just made an appearance to present to the world the sequel to Code Vein.

Known simply as Code Vein II, this will build on the anime-like aesthetic in the first game and its action-RPG Soulslike setup to once again deliver some challenging combat for fans of this type of game to master.

As of the moment, we've only been given a brief taste of the game in a trailer that was mostly cinematic footage. What the trailer did reveal was that the game will be launching as soon as next year and on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.