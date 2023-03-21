Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Code Vein

Code Vein has surpassed three million sold copies

The RPG originally debuted in 2019.

Bandai Namco has announced that the anime RPG Code Vein has now surpassed three million sold copies. The title, which debuted back in September 2019, has achieved the feat in around 42 months, and to celebrate the milestone, a commemorative illustration has been shared - you can see it in the embedded tweet below.

This milestone also comes shortly after Code Vein was added as a PlayStation Plus monthly title for March, which no doubt gave it a bump in sales.

If you haven't played Code Vein as of yet, you can find our review of the game here to see our full thoughts.

Code VeinScore

Code Vein
REVIEW. Written by Markus Hirsilä

"We've had a lot of fun with Project Vein's bloodcurdling souls-like action RPG experience Code Vein."



