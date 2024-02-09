Code 8: Part II gets action-packed new trailer

If you are in the mood for some epic and action-packed sci-fi adventures, Netflix has something nice for you. On February 28, the sequel to Code 8 will be released, which got pretty good ratings when it premiered in 2019.

In Code 8: Part II, we once again follow life in Lincoln City, where 4% of the inhabitants have some kind of special power - which of course is illegal. The result is something like X-Men meets Cyberpunk, and it doesn't look bad at all. Check out the latest trailer below and see for yourself.