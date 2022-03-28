CODA and Dune win big at the 2022 Oscars

Early this morning for anyone in the UK and the rest of Europe, the 94th Academy Awards took place. Seeing all the biggest stars in Hollywood appearing as they compete to take home their own Oscars awards, the show saw Apple TV+'s CODA make history by becoming the first streaming movie to win a Best Picture Award, and has also seen Dune pretty much clean the table with six wins as well. Oh, and did we forget that Will Smith won his first ever Best Actor Award but sullied the achievement by walloping Chris Rock after the comedian made a sensitive joke.
Regardless, if you aren't caught up with the winners, here is the full list of nominees and winners below.
Best Picture
Belast
Winner: CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Winner: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)
Winner: Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress
Winner: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Winner: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Winner: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Animated Feature
Winner: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: CODA (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" (King Richard)
"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)
"Down to Joy" (Belfast)
Winner: "No Time To Die" (No Time To Die)
"Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up
Winner: Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Winner: The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu- Take And Run
The Dress
Winner: The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Cinematography
Winner: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Winner: Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Winner: Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
Winner: The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Editing
Don't Look Up
Winner: Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best International Feature Film
Winner: Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Winner: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Sound
Belfast
Winner: Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home