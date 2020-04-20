CoD: Warzone console players find way to escape cheaters

The debate regarding whether it's better to play games on PC or console is a heated one. While the former format does have a technical advantage and faster controls with keyboard and mouse, the latter is more user friendly and cheaper to get started with. But there is another undeniable advantage for consoles - there are very few cheaters there.

Those playing on Playstation Network or Xbox Live rarely come across cheaters, and fair play seems to be something console players are taking for granted. This is not very true at all for PC though, and recently we reported that Call of Duty: Warzone saw no less than 70,000 cheaters getting banned from the PC version. Unfortunately, that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg according to users on social media and Reddit.

Fortunately, there is a solution. As long as you are on console, at least. Eurogamer now reports that people have started turning cross-play off.

This adds plenty of time to the queue wait times before a game is found, but that seems to be a price many are willing to pay to avoid being shot through walls or by people with aim-bot (and other cheats). We think Infinity Ward should add the option to allow cross-play only between consoles. That would speed things up for Playstation 4 and Xbox One gamers, and let PC users have both the technical upper hand and the cheaters all by themselves.