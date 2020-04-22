CoD: Warzone cheaters now get to enjoy cheater lobbies

Infinity Ward posted an image to Twitter recently that listed notable changes that came to Call of Duty: Warzone in its recent cheater-centred update. The new update brings plenty of added security measures but one specific part of the update has the entire Call of Duty: Warzone community excited, namely the 'cheater lobby' feature.

Suspected cheaters will now be joining lobbies with the rest of their kind, essentially pairing all cheaters together in one big aim-bot fest of mayhem. Apart from this those who report players they suspect are cheaters will receive an email stating whether or not that player was banned and report functionality is being added to kill cam and spectate modes in the future.