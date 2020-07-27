COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered hitting PS Plus tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are the two games being handed out to PS Plus subscribers this month, and the pair will replace NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, with both of July's games leaving the service on Monday, August 3.

The remastered campaign for Modern Warfare 2 will be the highlight for many (you'll find our review for that one right here), and Infinity Ward's enduring shooter campaign will be available to download from tomorrow (July 28) until the end of August. On the other hand, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout could prove a timely addition to the service thanks to its focus on chaotic local multiplayer. It's landing on August 4, and it sounds like a great addition for those still staying safe at home during lockdown.

Finally, there'll be a free MP weekend on August 8-9, and there's still time to grab the theme Sony has created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of PS Plus. Head here for more details.