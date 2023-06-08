Cocoon confirms launch on all platforms in 2023

HQ

Cocoon's chrysalis has grown since we last saw it at last year's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, where creator Jeppe Carlsen (Limbo, Inside) previewed this minimalist puzzle game for Xbox and Game Pass. But now everyone will be able to enjoy it, and we won't have to wait long.

Cocoon is set for release in 2023 on all platforms (PC, PlayStation, the already well-known Xbox, and also on Nintendo Switch) and we will soon discover its unique gameplay system based on jumping between worlds contained in small spheres that the player can carry with them and with which they can distort the scenery to mix realities.

While it's essentially a puzzle adventure, there will be no shortage of battles against the mysterious bosses of each world, called Guardians, as we try to unravel the even greater mystery of the universe.