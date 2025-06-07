Coco Gauff wins Roland Garros for the first time: Sabalenka will have to wait another year

HQ

Given her status as tennis world No. 1, and defeating in her way the four-time champion Iga Swiatek, many expected Aryna Sabalenka to be favourite for women's singles Roland Garros title. But Coco Gauff came from behind and defeated her at the Philippe Chatrier, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Second Grand Slam for the 21-year-old American, after the 2023 US Open, who consolidates her second spot at the WTA rankings.

Gauff came close in the 2022 final, but with her victory, she has become the first American to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.

A big disappointment for Sabalenka, who despite her huge margin as World's best tennis player, has now lost 3 out of 6 Grand Slams finals.