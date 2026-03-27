Coco Gauff, set to face Sabalenka at the Miami Open final, still feels "impostor syndrome"

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Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the Miami Open final on Saturday, a first for Gauff, and second consecutive final for Sabalenka, who won last year defeating Jessica Pegula. Gauff, rabked fourth in the world and winner of two Grand Slams, said that she sometimes got the "impostor syndrome" before her semifinal match.

Gauff opened up to the press in Miami. "Even when they are saying my accomplishments when I walk on or during the warm-up, it ​doesn't feel like me and I'm like, 'Oh, actually, ​you do have a good career'. But it doesn't feel like that ‌sometimes. ⁠

When you're working on things, and especially with my serve, it just feels like I shouldn't be where I am. But tennis doesn't lie, the ball ​doesn't lie, so ​I just ⁠have to believe in myself", the 22-year-old American said, via Reuters.

Gauff went on to defeat Karolína Muchová 6-1, 6-1, and later Sabalenka defeated Rybakina 6-4, 6-3, a more commanding victory than the "Russian roulette" Indian Wells final earlier this month.