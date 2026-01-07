Coco Gauff and Christian Harrison take United States to United Cup semifinals

HQ

The United Cup in Australia advances with the first semi-finalist, United States, thanks again to the mixed doubles pair of Coco Gauff and Christian Harrison, who for the second time decided in their favour the tie against Gree. Days ago, Gauff lost to Jessica Bouzas from Spain, but later Harrison and herself won the deciding mixed doubles match to eliminate Spain.

A similar thing happened on Wednesday in Perth, Australia: Coco Gauff (recently demoted to World No. 4) defeated Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, but an inspired Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-5 to level the tie: his first top 10 win since 2024.

It was up to Gauff and Christian Harrison, who defeated the mixed duo of Sakkari and Stefanos: 4-6, 6-4, 6-6 (10-8). United States now wait their rival in semi-finals, coming from the Poland vs. Australia quarter-final later today.

In the other side of the bracket, Switzerland faces Argentina, and Belgium faces Czech Republic. In this competition, players represent their countries, but also win ATP and WTA points, up to 500.