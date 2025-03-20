Coco 2 announced by Pixar, releasing in 2029

Out of the blue, Pixar has announced the next sequel on their film slate. And it will be the beloved Coco, the Oscar-winning 2017 musical movie about the Mexican Day of the Dead. Titled Coco 2, the film was announced through Pixar's social media, confirming a release date for 2029. The announcement came as part of the company's shareholder meeting.

We know that the original directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will return, with Mark Nielsen producing. Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, said that "While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure" (via Variety).

Coco 2 joins the list of upcoming films for Pixar, which currently include two original movies (the long-delayed Elio, finally releasing this June, which received a trailer this week) and Hopper on March 2026. It will be followed by Toy Story 5 on June 2026, Incredibles 3 in an unknown date and Coco 2 on 2029.