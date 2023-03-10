Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cocaine Bear

Cocaine Shark is now a thing and has a first trailer

Don't expect the same production quality as Cocaine Bear, but the unusual premise is still there.

After it was reported that 3.2 tonnes of cocaine had been intercepted in the Pacific Ocean, the internet cried out for a Cocaine Shark movie, due to the hype around Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear.

While at a Hollywood studio it would've taken years to get a Cocaine Shark movie out, the b-movie production company Wild Eye Releasing has already got its first trailer for Cocaine Shark.

The premise for the film follows a lab full of drug fuelled sharks, who escape after an explosion and go on a rampage. It's clear from the trailer that we're not dealing with a huge budget here, but it looks like b-movie fun nonetheless.

Will you be watching Cocaine Shark? It releases on DVD and digital on the 7th of July.

Cocaine Bear

